Twitter continues to challenge tweets from US President Donald Trump, with takedown of tweet due to image copyright complaint

Twitter continues to challenge US President Donald Trump, with the platform taking down another of his tweets after a copyright complaint.

Twitter removed an image tweeted by the US President on 30 June, as it violated the company’s copyright policy.

The offending tweet, found here, now contains a “Media Not Displayed” message. “This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder,” it reads.

Copyright violation

The offending tweet in question showed a meme that read “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you… I’m just in the way” with Trump’s picture in the background.

The picture of then presidential candidate Trump was taken by Damon Winter for the New York Times in September 2015.

Twitter removed the tweet after receiving a copyright complaint from the New York Times.

The move by the social media site is the latest example of Trump’s tweets being flagged or removed.

“Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,” a Twitter spokesperson told CNBC.

“Twitter responds to copyright complaints submitted under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”),” the company’s copyright policy reportedly says.

Last month, the US president reportedly posted a doctored video of two kids. Twitter placed a “manipulated media” tag and the video was eventually removed after a copyright claim from one of the child’s parents.

Violence violations

Twitter also late last month reacted when Donald Trump tweeted about US protesters and he threatened “serious force” against them in the American capital city.

“There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” the president said in his tweet.

Twitter then placed that tweet behind a warning message.

“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” the Twitter notice reads.

Twitter clash

Twitter for the past month has repeatedly been clashing with the US President, after it placed warning fact-checking labels on a couple of his tweets for the first time in late May, when he made unsubstantiated claims that postal voting would lead to widespread fraud.

Twitter then also hid tweets from Trump and the official White House account when they tweeted that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”. It hid those tweets saying they were “glorifying violence”.

In response Trump signed an executive order against social networking firms, that seeks to “remove or change” a provision of a law known as section 230 that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users.

How well do you know Twitter? Try our quiz!