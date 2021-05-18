Twitter Paid Service ‘Twitter Blue’ To Cost $2.99

Monthly subscription costing $2.99 will give Twitter users advanced features, including an ‘undo’ option and ‘collection’ facility for tweets

Twitter continues its efforts to explore potential ways to make additional revenues, with a paid subscription service called ‘Twitter Blue.’

At least that is according to researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who discovered the unreleased features, the new subscription includes an “undo tweets” option, as well as “Collections”, which allows the users to save and organise favourite tweets.

The subscription service reportedly costs $2.99 per month, and Wong shared screenshots of the service.

Twitter Blue

Twitter has been seeking ways to monetise the microblogging platform for a while now, after investors have called for Twitter to generate additional revenue streams.

In July 2020 CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed the platform was actively exploring additional ways to make money from its users, including a possible subscription model.

Then in February it was reported that Twitter was building a subscription product as a way to ease its dependence on advertising, and was also considering adding charges for ‘power’ users of the platform.

So what about these “undo” and “collections” features that research Wong has found this week?

Well, collections it seems will give the ability to save and organise tweets into collections.

This is an expansion of Twitter’s currently bookmark feature, which simply stores a chronological list of saved tweets.

The “undo tweet” option meanwhile seems to be an equivalent to a similar option on email services such as Gmail, which would allow users to prevent a tweet from being sent for a few seconds after posting.

Twitter also recently released a feature that will deliver a ‘reconsider prompt’ for users, if they trying to tweet something nasty or mean.

Varying prices

And Wong also had some input about prices of this Twitter Blue service.

“Twitter is also working on tiered subscription pricing model, with one tier having more paid features than the other,” she tweeted. “For example, users on higher-priced tiers could enjoy premium experiences, such as clutter-free news reading experience (Twitter is acquiring @tryscroll recently).”

Twitter recently began testing a feature called Tip Jar that allows users to send money directly to other accounts.