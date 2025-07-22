X Denies French Bias Allegations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, attacked a French criminal probe announced earlier this month into alleged manipulation of its recommendation algorithm, saying the investigation was politically motivated and threatened free speech.

The company said French authorities had asked for access to X’s algorithm and data “about all user posts on the platform”.

X said it remained “in the dark” about the specific allegations, which it denies, and said it had not acceded to the French authorities’ requests.

Free speech

“X believes that this investigation is distorting French law in order to serve a political agenda and, ultimately, restrict free speech,” the company stated.

The Paris prosecutor’s office, which launched the investigation this month, denied it had asked for user data, but said it had ask for access to X’s algorithm in a letter to the company dated 19 July.

It said another investigation was being prepared into whether X had allowed companies to target advertisements to users based on their political views, which prosecutors said was illegal in Europe.

French lawmaker Eric Bothorel, has told media outlets that he reported to prosecutors alleged problems with X including lack of moderation and what he called promotion of right-wing content.

He told the Financial Times he was concerned by X owner Elon Musk’s promotion of German right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) in January ahead of elections.

Bothorel told the paper he was also motivated to act at a national level because he felt that the EU was dragging its feet in holding X accountable and enforcing digital media rules.

‘Disheartening’

“It’s disheartening to see the European Union fail to take responsibility when it comes to enforcing — and especially applying — the sanctions regimes that were envisioned under the DSA and DMA,” he said, referring to the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act.

The EU has several open investigations into X.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said earlier this month that its probe was based on suspicions that its algorithm may be biased in favour of foreign influence.

It said it opened the investigation on Wednesday, 9 July, following two complaints filed earlier this year.

Inquiries into X and its leadership have been entrusted to the French military police by the public prosecutor’s office, chief prosecutor Laure Beccuau said at the time.

Referral to the police means police searches can be carried out and, if warranted, formal criminal charges can be brought against X.