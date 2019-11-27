British actor Richard E Grant tracks down and recovers stolen Land Rover with the help of Twitter and Vodafone Automotive

Hollywood actor Richard E Grant has managed to recover his stolen Land Rover Discovery after launching an appeal on Twitter.

Grant, aged 62 took to Twitter on Tuesday to state that his dark green Land Rover Discovery had been stolen outside his house. “If any chance you see the number plate LC62 0GW, please let me know,” he tweeted, along with a photo of his stolen car.

And this public Twitter appeal helped, when George Taylor from Vodafone Automotive noticed Grant’s tweet about his car being stolen.

Recovered SUV

Taylor decided to check the number plate and saw that a previous owner of the Land Rover had installed a tracking system from Vodafone Automotive.

“He tweeted that Vodafone Automotive had this tracking system, and found out the previous owner of my car had one,” said Grant.

“I paid through the nose to have it reactivated, and we discovered (the car) located an hour later in Sutton,” Grant was quoted as saying by Sky News.

“HUGEST THANK YOU to George Taylor @GTVodaAuto for alerting me to tracking device on my car which was stolen & to Dan @metpoliceuk for calm & expert advice when he met me,” tweeted Grant. “Grateful to have my car back so soon, albeit a bit ‘bashed’! Darth Vader to Villainy. 😡😡😡😡😡”

Grant is appearing in the new Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker film later this year.

Twitter abuse

Twitter is more commonly known for its toxic and bruising environment, so it is good news the actor benefited from his public appeal on the platform.

In April this year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that he wanted to change the platform and move “away from outrage and mob behaviour and towards productive, healthy conversation.”

The micro-blogging platform has today vowed to cull millions of inactive accounts, even those belonging to dead people.

