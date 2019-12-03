Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey To Live In Africa

CEO of micro-blogging platform says he will move to Africa for three to six months next year

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey last week pledged to move to the African continent for a number of months in 2020.

Dorsey made the commitment after finishing a tour of Africa, when he said he didn’t know what country he would live in, but it would for up to half a year in 2020.

Dorsey was in 2015 reappointed as CEO of the company he co-founded, when former CEO Dick Costolo stood down in July 2015.

Africa move

Dorsey had co-founded Twitter in 2006, but he had left the micro-blogging platform in 2008 (amid complaints he was too focused on other activities such as Yoga) to set up mobile payments firm Square.

However Dorsey returned to the Twitter fold in 2011 when Costolo took over.

The 42 year old Twitter and Square CEO is said to worth £3.5 billion, and he announced the move to Africa in a tweet.

“Sad to be leaving the continent…for now,” Dorsey tweeted last week. “Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020.”

Dorsey had been touring a number of African countries including Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia and South Africa.

Last month Dorsey revealed that from 20 November, Twitter would ban all political adverts around the world.

Earlier in the year, Dorsey announced that he wanted to change the platform and move “away from outrage and mob behaviour and towards productive, healthy conversation.”

