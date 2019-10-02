Twitter Slowly Recovers After Global Outage

Global outage “just about fixed” but problems are still ongoing after significant disruption

Twitter is slowly recovering its systems after reports of a global outage first surfaced at 1am on Wednesday morning.

According to Downdetector.com, the problems really began to spike after 7am when Europe woke up and began logging onto the microblogging platform.

The service said the issue is “just about fixed” but it admitted that there were still ongoing problems.

About fixed?

Twitter admitted there was an issue on early Wednesday morning.

“We’ve been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck,” the support desk tweeted. “You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We’re currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon.

Then at midday it tweeted that the problem was almost resolved.

“The issue is just about fixed. You should be able to access Twitter as usual. If not, give it a few more minutes! Thanks for waiting.

The issues is thought to have been an worldwide outage on both its microblogging website and dashboard management platform TweetDeck.

There was no explanation as to what caused the outage, at the time of writing.

Twitter has experienced many outages over the years, the most recent of which was an outage in July, when an internal system change resulted in an outage of an hour or so.

