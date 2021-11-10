Microsoft Teams Integrates With Meta’s Workplace

Meta and Microsoft expand partnership to allow users to integrate Facebook’s Workplace app into the Microsoft Teams ecosystem

Microsoft is partnering with Meta (aka Facebook) to allow its customers to integrate Workplace with Microsoft Teams.

Meta’s Workplace is Facebook’s enterprise social network designed for the corporate world, and the integration will provide Microsoft users with access to Workplace content inside the Teams app. Workplace app users can also view Teams video meetings in the Workplace app.

The integration will give Workplace a needed boost, as it struggles against its corporate rivals in terms of number of users.

Workplace/Teams

Workplace revealed in May it has 7 million paid subscribers, compared to the 250 million monthly active users for Microsoft Teams (as of July).

The integration between Workplace and Microsoft Teams had been requested by customers such as Vodafone and Accenture, Meta’s head of Workplace, Ujjwal Singh, told CNBC.

“The way our customers end up using it is customers use the complementary features, not the competing features,” Singh reportedly said. “There are customers that are just Workplace shops, and then there are customers that are just Teams shops. This is really for those customers that use both.”

In addition to Teams, Microsoft also offers Yammer, enterprise social network software that competes more directly with Meta’s Workplace service.

In August, Microsoft said that Yammer’s usage had doubled year over year, with “tens of millions of monthly active users.”

Although Workplace has integrations with Microsoft’s Office 365, SharePoint, Azure Active Directory, OneDrive and now Teams, there is no integration with Yammer, Singh told CNBC.

Deepening partnership

“I would say we’re best in class around community, connection, people first and serving all employees,” Singh reportedly said. “Teams is arguably best in class around productivity, so this is really two best-in-class products coming together to solve an employee-experience problem.”

This Workplace by Meta and Microsoft Teams integration is the latest partnership development between Redmond and Meta.

For example, Workplace can already integrate into Microsoft’s SharePoint, OneDrive, and the Office 365 suite.