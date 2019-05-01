Facebook Overhauls Design To Focus On Privacy

Watch out Amazon? News feed de-emphasized as part of redesign to focus on privacy and e-commerce

Facebook founder and chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg has revealed a redesign of the interface of the social networking platform.

The move is said to allow Facebook to focus on privacy, but also provide the firm with e-commerce abilities to give it new revenue sources.

Facebook last month revealed it had set aside $3 billion to pay a possible FTC fine, but it warned the penalty could as high as $5bn for privacy breaches.

Privacy future

In March Zuckerberg outlined a “vision” for the future of social media that he said would hinge on privacy.

But now Zuckerberg announced the redesign at its annual F8 developer conference, in which the firm stated that the future is private.

Zuckerberg in his keynote address explained on how the firm is building a more privacy-focused social platform – giving people spaces where they can express themselves freely and feel connected to the people and communities that matter most.

He shared how this is a fundamental shift in how Facebook build products and run its company.

The biggest shakeup has focused on Facebook’s messaging app, the online marketplace and video-on-demand site.

Zuckerberg also revealed that the redesign will de-emphasised the News Feed, and drops the signature blue banner that has been on the app since its launch.

Messenger changes

Messenger will become a faster and lighter app, according to the firm.

“We’re excited to announce that we’re re-building the architecture of Messenger from the ground up to be faster and lighter than ever before” said the firm. “This completely re-engineered Messenger will begin to roll out later this year.”

Videos can be shared and watched together, and a Messenger Desktop app has been announced for both Windows and Mac OS.

A researcher last month said that the social networking giant had been testing whether to delete the Messenger app altogether, and instead reincorporate Messenger chats back into the main Facebook app.

In Messenger, Facebook is introducing a dedicated space where users can discover Stories and messages with their closest friends and family. It also wants to make it easier to connect businesses to potential customers by adding lead generation templates to Ads Manager.

But the changes don’t stop there. Facebook is also making changes to WhatsApp, and in future people will be able to see a business catalogue right within WhatsApp when chatting with a business.

Facebook design

But the main changes are to do with the Facebook platform.

“We’re rolling out FB5, fresh new design for Facebook that’s simpler, faster, more immersive and puts your communities at the centre,” said the firm. “Overall, we’ve made it easier to find what you’re looking for and get to your most-used features.”

Facebook said it is putting groups first to make it easier for people to go from public spaces to private ones.

Facebook Dating will connecting with their secret crush; and there is a shipping marketplace that will allow people to pay for goods within Facebook. An events tab is also on the way.

Instagram meanwhile will give the ability for people to shop from creators, fundraise for causes, and a new and improved camera.

