Australia Adds YouTube To Social Media Ban For Under-16s

The Australian government is to include Google-owned YouTube in its pioneering social media ban for children announced last year, reversing an earlier exemption, in a move Google had tried to block.

YouTube was not included in the platforms that would be obliged to bar children under 16 when the Australian parliament passed the law in November of last year.

The law at that time covered platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and X, formerly Twitter.

‘Not social media’

Google had fought against being included in the restrictions, saying the platform offers benefits to younger Australians.

“It’s not social media,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Australian communications minister Anika Wells released rules on Wednesday that define which online services are defined under the law as age-restricted social media platforms, and YouTube was included in the list.

The restrictions take place on 10 December and platforms face fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars (£24m) for failing to take “responsible steps” to exclude underage account holders.

Wells defended YouTube’s inclusion and said the Australian government would not be intimidated by threats of legal action from Google.

She said four out of 10 Australian children reported that their “most recent harm” came from YouTube, referring to government research.

“This is a genuine fight for the well-being of Australian kids,” she said.

Australian eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant last month recommended YouTube to be covered by the ban as it was “the most frequently cited platform” where children aged 10 to 15 encountered “harmful content”.

YouTube said it would “consider next steps” and would continue to engage with the government.

Last week local Australian news media reported that Google was threatening to sue the government if YouTube was included in the ban, saying it would restrict political freedom of expression.

‘Rips and sharks’

Wells said trying to protect children from the harms of the internet was “like trying to teach your kids to swim in the open ocean with the rips and the sharks compared to at the local council pool”, supporting the need to “police the sharks”.

While there is a place for social media, “there’s not a place for predatory algorithms targeting children”, she said.

Children will be able to view YouTube online content, but will be excluded from having accounts, which are necessary to view age-restricted material or to post videos or comments.

Exclusions to the bill listed in the new rules include online gaming, messaging, education and health apps, which the government deemed posed “fewer harms” to children, Wells said.

Other countries are closely watching the Australian process, with Norway announcing similar restrictions and the UK saying it is considering such measures.

Last year the US Surgeon General said it would be appropriate for social media apps to bear warning labels similar to those attached to cigarettes and other tobacco products, as a step toward addressing a mental health “emergency” amongst young people.