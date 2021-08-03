In addition to requiring staff be vaccinated, Facebook will also order all employees to wear masks when in office or campus

Facebook has tightened its rules to ensure the safety of its staff returning to the office or campus, amid ongoing Coronavirus infections in the United States.

The social networking giant has reportedly announced that it will require all its US staff returning to the office or campus when they fully reopen in October, to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine status.

Last week the social networking giant (along with Google), had announced they will require their staff to be vaccinated, when they return to offices or campuses.

Wear masks

But now CNBC reported that Facebook has gone one step further and will require everyone to wear a mask as well.

The new policy goes into effect on Wednesday and will remain in effect until further notice, and comes amid concern over the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant in the United States.

Last week the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to recommend masking for vaccinated people in areas with high Covid-19 rates.

The Facebook announcement also came on the same day health officials in the Bay Area in California announced the reinstatement of indoor masking requirements in several counties.

“The health and safety of our employees and neighbors in the community remains our top priority,” a spokeswoman for the company was quoted by CNBC as saying in a statement. “ Given the rising numbers of Covid cases, the newest data on Covid variants, and an increasing number of local requirements, we are reinstating our mask requirement in all of Facebook’s US offices, regardless of an employee’s vaccination status.”

Other firms

Google has delayed the return of its staff to its offices until October.

Apple is requiring all customers and staff, to wear masts at most of its US retail stores – whether they are vaccinated or not.

Apple also announced it would delay its reopening until at least October, a month later than initially planned, because of the Delta variant.

Facebook for its part will allow employees to work remotely full time and relocate, but those employees may have their compensation adjusted based on their new locations.

This gives some staff the option to relocate to US states where the cost of housing is more reasonable than it is in California.