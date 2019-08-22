Apple Card Easily Damaged By Leather Or Jeans

Credit card from Apple made out from titanium can be damaged by leather wallets and jeans

Apple’s new credit card, the Apple Card launched in the US, can be easily damaged the firm has admitted in its ‘care guide’.

Apple advised owners to keep the card away from leather wallets and denim jeans, as storing the card in those items could cause “permanent discolouration” of the matt white card.

The Apple Card was created in conjunction with Goldman Sachs and MasterCard, and it was launched in the the US in March alongside its new TV streaming service and improved news app.

Card care

Apple published a care guide advising owners on how to “safely store and carry” their Apple Card.

“The titanium Apple Card1 is laser-etched with the card holder’s name and the Apple logo,” said Apple. “A white finish is achieved through a multi-layer coating process that’s added to the titanium base material.

“If your titanium Apple Card comes into contact with hard surfaces or materials, it’s possible that the coating can be damaged,” it warned.

“Some fabrics, like leather and denim, might cause permanent discoloration that will not wash off,” it added.

Apple advised owners to store their titanium Apple Card in a wallet, pocket, or bag made of soft materials, instead of the usual leather wallet or purse.

And it also said that the card should not touch other credit cards.

“If two credit cards are placed in the same slot your card could become scratched,” Apple warned.

Owners are advised to only clean it with a “soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth.”

Apple products are well known for their clean looks, thanks to design ethos of the recently departed Sir Jony Ive.

Bendy iPhones

But there have been a few issues with its products along the way.

In 2014 Apple had just released the iPhone 6 Plus, when it was reported the device was susceptible to bending if carried in a trouser pocket.

Apple called such occurances “rare” and stressed the highest construction standards and product testing of the then new iPhone handset.

In 2013 it was also reported that the Apple iPhone 5S was bending. That came after similar reports of the iPhone 5 also bending.

