Explore the latest trends in E-commerce with the Silicon UK In Focus Podcast. Discover how personalisation, AI, data quality, and seamless shopping experiences are transforming the retail landscape.



Welcome to the Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: The State of E-commerce! In this insightful episode, we dive into the factors driving the rapid growth of e-commerce, exploring how recent market conditions have shifted consumer behaviour and accelerated the need for personalised shopping experiences. With 80% of customers now expecting tailored interactions, we examine the strategies retailers should adopt to enhance personalisation, boost engagement, and stay competitive.

We’ll also discuss the challenges retailers face in managing high-quality data, how poor data impacts product recommendations and marketing effectiveness, and solutions for overcoming data fragmentation. Discover how AI-powered chatbots are revolutionising customer service and learn about the delicate balance between automation and human interaction in e-commerce. Plus, we’ll tackle the ethical considerations of using AI in personalisation, including data privacy concerns.









Greg Hanson, GVP and Platform Specialist, EMEA and LATAM, Informatica.

Greg has over 22 years of experience in the world of data. Since joining Informatica in 2000, he has led hundreds of data initiatives with Informatica’s clients and partners. He is passionate about discovering innovative uses for Informatica’s platform and ways for data to power business.