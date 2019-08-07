British Airways IT Failure Results In Travel Chaos

Passengers face flight delays and long queues after IT failure during peak summer holiday period

Airline passengers are facing major delays and cancellations after British Airways suffered an IT failure.

It is reported that 100 flights have already been cancelled and more than 200 flights are delayed, due to the failure during the peak summer holiday period.

This is not the first time this has happened. In 2017, it was thought that human error was to blame for the British Airways power outage, which knocked its critical IT systems offline and caused chaos for its passengers.

IT failure

The airline has apologised to customers for the disruption and said its technical team was working to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

It urged customers to allow extra time at airports, and check-ins are apparently being done manually.

The problems are affecting flights departing from Heathrow, Gatwick, and airports in the north of England.

“We are experiencing some systems problems this morning which are affecting check-in and flight departures,” said BA.

“Please check ba.com and manage my booking for the latest flight information and allow extra time at the airport,” the airline was quoted by the BBC as saying.

The airline said the issue was not a global outage, but a problem with two separate systems – one which deals with online check in, the other that deals with flight departures

In September 2016 IT problems blighted British Airways’ check-in systems, causing major delays and forced the airline to revert back to manual methods.

