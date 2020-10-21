After thousands of its workforce were infected with Coronavirus, Amazon extends its work from home option until middle of 2021

Amazon has extended its work from home policy by another six months, following the trend of big name tech firms when it comes to staff returning to the office.

With Europe experiencing a second wave of the global Coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has told its staff they can work from home until June 2021. Its previous timeframe was January 2021.

Earlier this month Amazon revealed that a large number of its global workforce have been struck down with Coronavirus, with nearly 20,000 staff infected with Covid-19.

Remote working

Amazon has now told staff whose work can be done from home that they can do so until June 2021.

“Employees who work in a role that can effectively be done from home are welcome to do so until June 30, 2021”, an Amazon spokesperson was quoted by Reuters in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

This applies globally and is not limited to the United States, the spokesperson confirmed.

Amazon built its own Coronavirus testing labs to monitor the health of its staff back in April, when the pandemic was raging around the world.

Despite the fact Amazon also implemented anti-pandemic measures including taking the temperature of staff upon their arrival at work and spraying disinfectant on work stations, criticism has persisted of cleanliness in warehouses, and working conditions.

Some felt that keeping warehouses open during the pandemic put staff health at risk.

“We have invested significant funds and resources to keep those who choose to come to the office safe through physical distancing, deep cleaning, temperature checks, and by providing face coverings and hand sanitizer,” the Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters.

Permanent option

Amazon it should be noted is not the only firm allowing staff to work from home well into 2021.

In August Facebook extended the right of its workforce to work from home until July 2021.

Google has also said it would allow staff to work from home until at least July 2021.

A number of other tech firms, including Twitter and Facebook, however have gone one step further and have given staff the ability to work from home forever if they want.