Meta Begins Advertising On Threads Globally

Advertisers now have a new social media platform available for their adverts, from the product family of Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms.

Back in January 2025, Meta revealed that it had begun testing advertising on its Twitter-like Threads app, which now apparently has 320 million monthly active users.

And in an update to the January blog post on the matter, Meta confirmed that “to help people deepen connections with businesses they love, we are expanding ads in Threads to all eligible advertisers globally, as well as access to inventory filter.”

Adverts on Threads

Meta claimed that people come to Meta’s apps for a personalised experience that helps them discover businesses and content they love -and that ads are an essential part of enabling this.

“To help people deepen connections with businesses they love, we are expanding ads in Threads to all eligible advertisers globally, as well as access to inventory filter,” it said. “This new placement – Threads feed – will be on by default for new campaigns using either Advantage+ or Manual Placements. Advertisers have the option to opt out of Threads feed via Manual Placements.”

“These ads will be delivered in select markets at launch and will roll out to additional markets as we continue to test and learn,” the platform stated.

It should be remembered that Meta has recently changed its content policies to be closer to those of Twitter, now known as X, scrapping its fact-checking policies in the US and removing content moderation.

The moves bring the company’s policies more closely into line with the rhetoric of US president Donald Trump, a political ally of Elon Musk.

In January Meta announced that Threads and Instgram would recommend more political content from those the user is not following.

Twitter rival

Meta had launched its Threads app back in July 2023, amid the widespread disillusionment with Elon Musk’s running of X (formerly Twitter).

Since its launch Threads has received multiple updates, which included a chronological feed of posts from the people or organisations that a user follows; making the app available to users in the European Union; and releasing a desktop version of the Threads app.

Threads was also opened to other social media platforms (such as Mastodon) that use the ActivityPub protocol.

Meta of course derives most of its revenue from advertising, but the deepening trade war between the US and China poses a threat to ad revenue, as Chinese marketers seek stability before committing solid budgets.