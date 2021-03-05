Way back for Trump on social media? YouTube CEO says threats of violence must fall before Donald Trump account reinstatement

The head of YouTube has opened up about what has to happen, in order for the YouTube account of Donald Trump to be reinstated.

During an interview with the think tank Atlantic Council, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki did outline how former President Donald Trump could find a way back onto the platform.

Wojcicki said that YouTube may lift Donald Trump’s suspension, if the threat of “real-world violence” decreases.

Way back

In order to reach this assessment, Wojcicki said the video-sharing platform will look at government warnings and violent rhetoric to determine when it is prudent to lift Donald Trump’s suspension.

“It’s pretty clear that right now where we stand, that there still is that elevated risk of violence,” the YouTube chief said during an interview with the Atlantic Council on Thursday.

On 12 January YouTube suspended the account of the former US President for seven days, but warned it could extend the period.

YouTube at the time was the last remaining major social network to ban him, after other platforms implemented bans following the deadly storming of the US Capitol building on Wednesday 6 January by supporters of Donald Trump, that resulted in the deaths of five people – including one police officer who was beaten to death.

YouTube said at the time that Trump had violated their incitement of violence policy.

But it should be noted that Trump has not had a permanent ban on YouTube.

Indeed, the former US president is currently only on ‘strike one’. However Trump’s exclusion has been prolonged due to a continued risk of violence.

Permanent removal from YouTube requires an account to receive three strikes within 90 days

Other suspensions

Trump remains permanently banned from Twitter and suspended indefinitely from Facebook, although its oversight board is now examining Trump’s exclusion from Facebook.

Trump’s ban on Facebook is currently being examined by the platform’s oversight board, which should rule on his suspension within a 90 day period.