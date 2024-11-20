Following Australia? Technology secretary Peter Kyle says possible ban on social media for under-16s in the UK is “on the table”

The United Kingdom may be about to follow the lead of Australia, after a government minister admitted it was considering a possible social media ban for under-16s.

A possible ban on social media for under-16s in the UK is “on the table”, the technology secretary Peter Kyle told the BBC, in a clear hint at a possible move by the Labour government.

Speaking on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4, Kyle reportedly said he would “do what it takes” to keep people and in particular children safe online.

Australia lead

The technology minister warned the government could investigate other elements of technology that continues to trouble parents and guardians.

Kyle announced further research into the impact tech such as smartphones and social media was having on young people, claiming there was currently “no firm, peer-reviewed evidence.”

Kyle reportedly spelt out his priorities in a so called “letter of strategic intent” to the regulator Ofcom, which is assuming extra powers under the Online Safety Act (OSA).

The UK seems to be following the lead of Australia in this matter.

Earlier this month Australian government confirmed what it calls “world leading legislation” in order to tackle the use of social media by children and young teenagers.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the new legislation with the proposed age of 16 to be allowed to use social media, would be similar to other laws such as restricting alcohol sales to those over 18 years.

At the moment, Facebook, Instagram, Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok stipulates that children have to be at least 13 years old to use their platforms.

But Australia is proposing to write a 16 year limit into legislation – a move that may further trigger Elon Musk’s ire against the Australian government.

Musk looks set to lose however, after Australia’s states and territories unanimously supported the government’s social media ban for young people aged under 16.

The main opposition party in Australia also expressed support for the law, meaning it is likely to pass the Senate.

It would take effect 12 months after passing into law, giving social media firms time to implement solutions.

Asked whether the UK would follow suit, the UK government minister Kyle said “everything is on the table with me”, but said he wanted to see more evidence first.

He said he was also focused on making sure the powers contained in the OSA, which is coming into effect next year, were used “assertively” by the regulator.

“I just want to make sure that Ofcom knows that government expects them to be used,” he told the BBC.

Protecting children

The issue of protecting children from the impact of social media continues.

A previous study for example highlighted the negative impact, especially on young girls.

In October this year, attorneys general from 14 US states filed lawsuits against TikTok, claiming the company knowingly profits from addicting children to the app.

Internal company documents inadvertently exposed through the lawsuit showed the company was aware of potential harms to children, and that at times it presented information publicly that contradicted its own internal research.

In May the European Commission opened an official child safety investigation into Facebook and Instagram-owner Meta Platforms.