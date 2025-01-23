Bill passed to give Pakistani government sweeping controls on social media, but critics argue it will further suppress free speech

Pakistan has reportedly passed a controversial bill that would allow that government to block certain content, and even send users who spread disinformation, to prison.

The Associated Press reported that Pakistan’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed a controversial bill, called the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

The bill was quickly passed after lawmakers from the opposition party of imprisoned former Prime Minister and well known cricket player Imran Khan, reportedly staged a walkout to denounce the law.

Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act

According to AP, the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, was introduced in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

It reportedly allows the Pakistani government to create an agency with the power to order the immediate blocking of content deemed “unlawful and offensive” from social media. This can include content that is critical of judges, the armed forces, parliament or provincial assemblies, AP noted.

Individuals and organisations posting such content may also be blocked from social media, AP reported.

Furthermore, social media platforms would be required to register with the new Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority, and those failing to comply could face temporary or permanent bans.

The law also makes spreading disinformation a criminal offense, punishable by three years in prison and a fine of 2 million rupees ($7,150).

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar reportedly defended the law, saying it was only aimed at stopping the spread of disinformation and hate speech.

Bill opposition

Meanwhile the leader of the opposition denounced the proposed legislation, saying it was aimed at further suppressing freedom of speech. Omar Ayub Khan reportedly said the bill could “lay a foundation for the suppression of voices advocating for constitutional rights”.

Unions representing journalists and news editors rejected the bill Thursday.

The Associated Press reported that Afzal Butt, president of the Federal Union of Journalists, said the law was an attempt to suppress the media, social media and journalists.

However it is understood that despite the opposition, the Pakistani government holds a majority, so its passage into law is all but assured.

Banned social media

Pakistan has a bit of history in banning social media platforms.

In 2010 for example the Pakistani government banned Facebook for a time, over what it described as “sacrilegious” content – a Facebook group had posted images of the prophet Muhammad.

It has also temporarily blocked other platforms such as YouTube.

Currently Twitter/X has been blocked for nearly a year, after Pakistan blocked the platform ahead of an election that the opposition party of Khan alleged was rigged.

Khan has a huge following on social media, especially X, where supporters frequently circulate demands for his release. Khan has been in prison since 2023, after he was arrested for graft.

BlueSky, TikTok and WhatsApp are also reportedly banned across the country.

Many people reportedly use virtual private networks (VPNs) to access banned platforms.