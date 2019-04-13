Facebook Doubles Spending On Zuckerberg’s Protection

After a year of scandals and controversy, Facebook spends $22.6 million to keep Mark Zuckerberg safe

Facebook has in the past year doubled the amount of money it is spending on the personal security of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Regulatory filings have revealed that Facebook now spends $22.6 million on bodyguards and other security for the boss, up from $9 million in the previous year.

The increased spending on safeguarding Zuckerberg comes after his company spent much of the time mired in controversy and scandal, such as the Cambridge Analytica scandal and having to make numerous appearances before lawmakers around the world.

Compensation package

Facebook’s regulatory filing also revealed that besides the annual personal security spend of $22.6m, Mark Zuckerberg continues to draw a base yearly salary of just $1, like he has for the past three years.

The $22.6m security spend is listed as his “other” compensation.

However Zuckerberg also received $2.6m for his personal use of private jets. Facebook says this is part of his overall security program.

After a torrid year of scandals and controversy, Zuckerberg has attempt to kickstart a significant change at the social networking giant.

More regulation?

In March Zuckerberg outlined a “vision” for the future of social media that he said would hinge on privacy.

Then earlier this month Facebook called for more regulation of internet firms in general.

Zuckerberg had called for an international framework that would “establish a way to hold companies such as Facebook accountable by imposing sanctions when we make mistakes”.

And just days ago Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg outlined how Facebook wants to make it “easier to honour a loved one after they pass away.”

Sandberg of course has personal experience of this after her husband Dave Goldberg unexpected passed away in 2015.

The firm said it would utilise “improved AI to keep the profile of a deceased loved one from appearing in painful ways.”

