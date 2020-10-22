British designer of the Apple iPhone is to head up a redesign of Airbnb’s core products and services, to improve public perception

Property rental company Airbnb is to redesign the next generation of its products and services, with the assistance of Apple’s former design guru, Sir Jony Ive.

Sir Jony left Apple in late 2019, after he announced his decision to step down and form his own design company, LoveForm. Apple was to be one of its first clients.

But now LoveForm has a second client, after the CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, announced that Sir Jony has been hired “to design the next generation of Airbnb products and services.”

Brand makeover

The multi-year deal will see Sir Jony help in the resdesign of the Airbnb website, logo and app.

“Jony and I have been good friends for many years, and he has been gracious enough to provide me with guidance and advice,” said Chesky. “We share the same belief in the value and importance of creativity and design.” “We each believe not only in making objects and interfaces, but in crafting services and experiences,” said Chesky. “Today, I’m thrilled to announce that Jony and his partners at LoveFrom will be engaging in a special collaboration with me and the Airbnb team.” “We have made the decision to work together through a multi-year relationship to design the next generation of Airbnb products and services,” said Chesky. “Jony will also help us continue to develop our internal design team, which he believes to be one of the world’s best. I know he is particularly excited about a relationship that will evolve to become a deep collaboration with our creative team.”

“I hope all of this speaks to the seriousness of our design-driven approach,” said Chesky. “We believe that working together will be an important and powerful creative partnership. We’re both excited about the ideas we already have, as well as ideas that are currently beyond our imagination.”

Bad press?

It is reported that Airbnb’s decision to hire the British designer of the Apple iPhone comes as the property firm seeks to deflect bad press associated with its brand, ahead of a possible floatation on the stock markets.

Airbnb’s image has been tarnished in recent years.

The Coronavirus pandemic around the world has had a massive impact on Airbnb sales, and the firm has been heavily criticised by local residents in towns and cities – amid reports of wild parties, disruption, and effects on local property markets.