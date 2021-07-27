Microsoft Predicts 40 Percent May Quit Their Jobs

Hybrid working is here to stay says Microsoft, as it warns that 40 percent of people may quit their jobs this year for better work, life balance

Microsoft is warning employers to prepare themselves for the ‘next great disruption’, namely hybrid working by members of staff.

As economies restart amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic around the world, a Microsoft study has said that flexible, remote, and hybrid work arrangements aren’t going anywhere in a post-pandemic world.

And furthermore, Microsoft has predicted that over 40 percent of people may quit their jobs this year, as they reassess their work, life balance and priorities.

Work disruption

“We’re on the brink of a disruption as great as last year’s sudden shift to remote work: the move to hybrid work – a blended model where some employees return to the workplace and others continue to work from home,” Microsoft warned in its 2021 Work Trend Index. “We’re experiencing this at Microsoft, and today we shared how we’re evolving our own hybrid work strategy for our 160,000+ employees around the world,” said the firm.

It should be remembered that Microsoft has said it will allow staff who work at its Redmond sites and nearby campuses, to choose between returning to work full time, continuing to work remotely, or opting for a hybrid model.

Last October Microsoft had told staff it would allow more flexibility to work from home, even after it was safe to return to the office.

Microsoft staff can also ask their managers if they want to work remotely full time, or to potentially move to a new location.

“We’re all learning as we go, but we know two things for sure: flexible work is here to stay, and the talent landscape has fundamentally shifted,” said Redmond in its Index. “ Remote work has created new job opportunities for some, offered more family time, and provided options for whether or when to commute,” it said. “But there are also challenges ahead. Teams have become more siloed this year and digital exhaustion is a real and unsustainable threat.”

Job losses

And then Microsoft warned employers that a huge percentage of people are actively considering leaving their current job this year.

And it estimates 64 percent of new employees with less than one year under their belts are struggling in their positions.

“With over 40 percent of the global workforce considering leaving their employer this year, a thoughtful approach to hybrid work will be critical for attracting and retaining diverse talent,” said Redmond. “To help organisations through the transition, the 2021 Work Trend Index outlines findings from a study of more than 30,000 people in 31 countries and an analysis of trillions of productivity and labour signals across Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn,” said the software giant. “It also includes perspectives from experts who have spent decades studying collaboration, social capital, and space design at work for decades.”

Microsoft’s Work Trend Index also detailed seven major findings, as follows: