Silicon UK Podcast: Mental Health in the Tech Sector

In this week’s podcast we focus on mental health in tech businesses. As this week is Mental Health Awareness Week, Silicon UK wanted to consider this aspect of tech business. To gain expert insight into how mental health is managed in tech business, I delighted to be joined by Dr Heather Bolton, Head of Psychology at Unmind.

Dr Heather Bolton is a clinical psychologist and works as Head of Psychology at Unmind, a workplace mental health platform. She completed her doctorate in clinical psychology at University College London in 2010, followed by a post-graduate diploma in cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) at London’s Institute for Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience. Prior to joining Unmind she spent around ten years working in the UK’s National Health Service helping to improve access to psychological therapies.