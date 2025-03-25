Pat Gelsinger Joins Faith-Based Tech Company Gloo

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After his abrupt departure as Intel’s chief executive late last year, Pat Gelsinger has expanded his role at faith-focused technology company Gloo, becoming the firm’s executive chairman and head of technology.

In the latter role Gelsinger is to take charge of product development, developing AI tools such as chatbots and virtual assistants.

The role is Gelsinger’s first since leaving Intel in December. He has served on Gloo’s board since 2018, and is an investor in the company.

Faith-based tech

“Now more than ever, there is great need for faith-based communities to take an active role in ensuring we shape technology as a force for good,” Gelsinger said in a statement.

“As we have seen with social media, the impact of technology evolutions is swift, deep and long lasting. AI is an even more powerful yet nascent tool. It is imperative we ensure AI is used to enhance the human experience, not harm it.”

Earlier this year Gelsinger said Gloo would use the AI model from Chinese start-up DeepSeek for Gloo’s AI chatbot Kallm, preferring it due to its open-source licensing model and ease of integration.

“Across all of our efforts we are deeply committed to open source, trust through transparency and benchmarking, and licensing of content for training and use of AI,” Gelsinger said.

He said Gloo’s focus “perfectly aligns with my own sense of purpose”.

Founded in 2013, Gloo raised $110 million (£85m) in growth financing last year to fund a push into AI, a technology it’s using to create chatbots with a “safe search” option and answers based on Christianity.

AI tools

The company currently offers a digital workspace for church ministry leaders to organise content, communication and outreach efforts and AI tools to help churches engage with their members and reach new people.

Gelsinger, who was also previously chief executive of Broadcom-owned VMware, was ousted as Intel’s chief executive due to disagreements with the board over the company’s turnaround plans.

Intel this month appointed board member Lip-Bu Tan as its new chief executive.