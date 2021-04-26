Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: Hybrid Workers

The need for ‘hybrid skilled’ workers who possess both technical knowledge and softer, ‘people-focused’ skills is growing rapidly. Standout examples include software developers who are able to ‘establish customer rapport’ has increased by 51%, in comparison to a 208% rise in calls for advertising and public relations managers with software configuration skills.

The recent publication of Robert Half’s Demand for Skilled Talent report, produced in association with Burning Glass Technologies, spotlights the growth in employer demand for new ‘hybrid’ skills across the UK. Silicon UK spoke with Duncan Smorfitt, Division Manager, Technology and Marketing at Robert Half in this week’s Silicon UK In Focus Podcast.





Duncan Smorfitt is a leader in Robert Half’s Technology and Digital Marketing practices, specialising in assisting growing organisations to attract and retain highly skilled professionals across the digital sphere. With over five years’ experience, he has helped multiple organisations build high-performance teams needed to thrive in an increasingly digital and dynamic world. Duncan started his career in South Africa working in human rights, then moving into business consulting, before joining Robert Half.