Silicon UK In Focus Podcast: How to Keep Your People

As businesses are entering the post-pandemic era of their development, how has the pandemic influenced organisational change and the people strategies companies need to thrive and innovate?

Beth Pope is a Founder and Brand Partner at Firehaus.

Beth Pope, founder and brand partner of the brand consultancy Firehaus – Beth, has some strong opinions on employee engagement with transformation and how to get real employee buy-in. It’s not about “taking the team on a journey” – this is where many companies fall down.

As a former agency MD and network chief client officer, Beth has worked with leadership teams on their brand and marketing activities across various sectors, geographies and business sizes. With a track record in delivering growth, organisational change and people strategies, Beth has experience with market-leading, challenger and start-up brands in the UK and globally.