CEO and founder of British tech platform OnlyFans, best known for hosting adult content, steps down and female boss takes over

British technology platform OnlyFans has a new CEO in charge, after Amrapali Gan, who is currently its marketing head, takes control.

The OnlyFans content subscription service was founded in 2016 and is headquartered near Covent Garden in London.

The platform was co-founded by Tim Stokely who announced on Monday that he was stepping down as chief executive of the video-sharing platform.

New CEO

The firm is now wholly owned by the porn mogul Leo Radivinsky, who has previously indicated a wish to move to more general-interest content, and not just porn.

It currently has 150 million registered users and 1.5 million content creators, many of whom work within the porn or adult entertainment industry.

The OnlyFans service essentially allows sex workers or other content creators to charge their fans a fee to view their material.

It should be noted that there are other types of content creators on the platform including musicians such as Cardi B, rugby players, photographers, and cooks, but the majority of the content is said to be home made porn related.

In an Instagram post, Stokely announced he is “moving on to new challenges” after five years at the helm of the company.

“I’m passing the baton on to a colleague and a friend, who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach tremendous potential,” Stokely said.

Before joining OnlyFans last year, Amrapali Gan was vice president of marketing for the Cannabis Cafe in Los Angeles, which was the first cannabis restaurant in the United States.

Porn ban

Stokely performed a widely reported u-turn in August, when the platform announced that from 1 October it would no longer allow “sexually explicit” content (although some nudity would be allowed).

The platform said the decision was taken to comply with requests from its banking and payment providers.

Days later the platform confirmed it was “suspending” its decision, after it “secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community.”