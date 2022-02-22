Apple store hostage drama in Holland, as suspected gunmen takes hostage in Amsterdam Apple Store, amid reports of foiled robbery

The Amsterdam Apple Store is at the centre of hostage drama on Tuesday evening, with media reports of people being held hostage at gunpoint.

At approximately 5pm GMT on Tuesday afternoon, two men in balaclavas left the Apple Store in Leidseplein, Amsterdam, Apple Insider reported. On attempting to leave the store, the situation escalated when they spotted nearby police.

The two men then then reportedly grabbed a bystander and took them hostage as they headed back into the store, Het Parool reported.

Hostage situation

Witnesses have alleged gunshots were fired.

A video of one of the gunman can be found here.

The video footage shows one of the men holding the hostage around the neck and waving around a handgun.

The hostage situation has been confirmed by police in the Netherlands via Twitter.

It confirmed that someone is in the Apple Store in question with a firearm, and police are on site, with “many specialist units to get the situation under control,” an English translation of the police tweet reads.

These specialist units are thought to include the Special Intervention Service (DSI), an elite police tactical unit of the Dutch National Police Corps that are “tasked with neutralising terrorist incidents and other violent public order disruptions for which regular police units are inadequately equipped.”

The unit combines both law enforcement and military personnel (i.e. special forces).

The area has been cordoned off, and people trapped in nearby buildings have been prevented from leaving due to the risk of attack.

There is no word on the safety of Apple Store staff inside the building.

This is a breaking news story….more to follow.