After US Supreme Court last week removed women’s reproduction rights, Google tells staff they can relocate without explanation

Alphabet’s Google has signaled its position to staff members, after the US Supreme Court last week shocked many by overturning Roe v. Wade.

The conservative dominated Supreme Court last week, for the first time ever, overturned one of its landmark rulings made in 1973 that protected a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion.

It struck this federal ruling down, handling US states the ability to implement their own abortion bans. Immediately after that shock decision, at least five US states immediately banned abortions.

Staff relocations

Following that, Google’s chief people officer, Fiona Cicconi, sent employees a company-wide email last Friday that said staff could apply for work relocation without explaining why.

“This is a profound change for the country that deeply effects so many of us, especially women,” wrote Google Chief People officer Fiona Cicconi in an email to workers, viewed by CNBC. “Googlers can also apply for relocation without justification, and those overseeing this process will be aware of the situation.”

The note did not reveal how many requests it would approve and made no promises to those applying.

The offer comes as Google is also managing a separate relocation process for staff who don’t want to come back into their assigned physical office due to the company’s return-to-office policy, which began in April.

A company spokesperson told CNBC that the relocation policy was already in place and had not changed as a result of the Supreme Court ruling.

Google has more than 30 locations across the United States.

Cicconi also said it will be providing “support sessions” to staff members in the coming days.

Travel costs

CNBC also reported that other American companies, including Amazon and Meta, have said they will pay for staff to travel to receive abortions if they live in US states where it is banned.

When the ruling first leaked, Google reportedly said it would provide travel benefits for staff members seeking abortion care out of state.

Google’s Cicconi in her memo pointed out that Google’s US benefits plan and health insurance plan for full-time staffers already covers out-of-state medical producers that are not available where an employee lives and works.