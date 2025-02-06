Google Joins Others In Ending Diversity Initiatives

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Alphabet’s Google has joined other big name tech firms in scrapping some of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

The Associated Press reported that Google had on Wednesday sent an email to its employees, to confirm the decision to halt some of its diversity hiring targets.

Alphabet also seemed to confirm the move in a recent 10-K filing with the SEC, after it removed a line included in previous annual reports that used to state it was “committed to making diversity, equity, and inclusion part of everything we do and to growing a workforce that is representative of the users we serve.”

DEI cancellations

According to the Associated Press report, Google’s decision to halt some of its diversity hiring targets came in the wake of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, aimed in part at pressuring government contractors to scrap their DEI initiatives.

And Google is one such government contractor, as like other tech firms, it sells some of its products and services to the federal government.

Trump’s recent executive order threatens to implement financial sanctions on federal contractors deemed to have “illegal” DEI programs.

If the companies are found to be in violation, they could be subject to massive damages under the 1863 False Claims Act. That law states that contractors that make false claims to the government could be liable for three times the government’s damages.

Trump’s executive order also directed all federal agencies to choose the targets of up to nine investigations of publicly traded companies, large non-profits and other institutions with DEI policies that constitute “Illegal discrimination or preference.”

“We’re committed to creating a workplace where all our employees can succeed and have equal opportunities, and over the last year we’ve been reviewing our programs designed to help us get there,” Google said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“We’ve updated our 10-K language to reflect this, and as a federal contractor, our teams are also evaluating changes required following recent court decisions and executive orders on this topic.”

Trump favour?

The change in language comes after Google CEO Sundar Pichai had joined the likes of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Shou Zi Chew (TikTok CEO), and Dara Khosrowshahi (Uber CEO) at last month’s inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

And some large tech companies have already scrapped their diversity initiatives including Amazon and Meta.

Meanwhile other non-tech firms such as Walt Disney Co., McDonald’s, Ford, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s and John Deere have also reportedly backed away from DEI.

Meta also triggered anger over a controversial decision to end third-party fact-checking for Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

Meta also elected a close friend of US president-elect Donald Trump (Dana White) to its board of directors, and has discussed re-incorporating in Texas, away its place of incorporation in the US state of Delaware.