Disney CEO Leaves Apple Board Amid Streaming Clash

Boss of Disney resigns from Apple board as the two firms launch rival streaming services

Paperwork filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission has confirmed that Disney CEO Robert Iger has resigned from the board of directors at Apple.

Iger had been a board member at Apple since 2011, but according to the SEC filing, he stepped down on 10 September.

While no official reason was given, Apple had on 10 September announced its Apple TV+ streaming service. This service may challenge the Disney+ streaming service in the years ahead.

Apple TV+

The decision therefore of Iger to step down is therefore being viewed as a sensible move to avoid any conflicts of interest.

The Disney boss did issue a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, but didn’t go into the reasoning.

“I have the utmost respect for Tim Cook, his team at Apple and for my fellow board members,” he reportedly said in the statement. “Apple is one of the world’s most admired companies, known for the quality and integrity of its products and its people, and I am forever grateful to have served as a member of the company’s board.”

“Bob has been an exemplary board member for nearly eight years, and for as long as he has led Disney he has been one of Apple’s most trusted business partners,” Apple was quoted by the Reporter as saying in a statement.

“He is a dedicated, visionary CEO and a role model for an entire generation of business leaders. More than anything, Bob is our friend,” Apple said. “He leads with his heart and he has always been generous with his time and advice. While we will greatly miss his contributions as a board member, we respect his decision and we have every expectation that our relationship with both Bob and Disney will continue far into the future.”

Streaming clash

Iger has been in charge of Disney since 2005, and since that time he has added to the Disney empire, most notably with the acquisition of the Marvel franchise.

But Disney and Apple look like they could be rivals in the years ahead on the streaming front.

The Apple TV+ service will be launched on 1 November at a cost of £4.99 per month across 100 countries.

The Disney+ streaming service on the other hand will be launched on 12 November and will cost a little bit more, at $6.99 per month.

That said the Disney streaming service will likely have a huge amount of content available, unlike the Apple streaming service which is still in its infancy.

