BT Looks To Minimise Disruption Ahead Of Fresh Strikes

BT to postpone non-essential planned engineering work to minimise disruption as thousands of workers prepare to strike at end of August

BT has said it does not plan to reopen its 2022 pay review as BT and Openreach workers prepare a third round of pay-related strikes on 30 and 31 August.

Post Office staff are also to take action on 26, 27 and 30 August in a fourth round of strikes.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said about 40,000 of its members would walk out over the last two days of this month.

About the same number staged a strike at the end of July and the beginning of August in the first telecoms strike since 1987 and the biggest ever amongst call centre workers.

Pay dispute

The actions are in protest at a £1,500 pay rise that the CWU called “disgraceful” in the face of high inflation.

“It’s disgraceful that one of the UK’s wealthiest and most profitable businesses is refusing to pay a fair wage to its employees – the women and men whose hard work and dedication contribute so much to this company’s success,” said CWU general secretary Dave Ward of BT and Openreach.

BT said it was “disappointed” but respected workers’ decision to strike.

“We have made the best pay award we could and we are in constant discussions with the CWU to find a way forward from here,” the company said.

Disruption

“In the meantime, we will continue to work to minimise any disruption and keep our customers and the country connected.”

BT said it would work to reduce the impact of industrial action by postponing non-essential planned engineering work or software updates.

Of the Post Office strikes, CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey said the union was “as determined as we have ever been to keep fighting” to protect workers’ standard of living.

The Post Office said it was disappointed by the strike action and that talks through mediator Acas were planned.