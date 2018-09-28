Hacker To Live-Stream Hack Of Zuckerberg’s Facebook Page

Big boast. Tune in on Sunday to see if hacker can deliver on promise to hack Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook page

A ‘white hat’ hacker in Taiwan has boasted he will live broadcast his attempt to wipe out Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook page on Sunday.

The boast was made by bug bounty-hunter Chang Chi-yuan, who ironically used his own Facebook page to claim he will live-stream his effort to delete the billionaire’s account at 6 pm local time (11am London time) on Sunday morning.

It comes after Zuckerberg and Facebook was rocked earlier this week with the departures of Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. And co-founder of WhatsApp, Brian Acton, also this week admitted to selling out the privacy of WhatsApp users to Facebook.

Live hack

But the announcement by Chang Chi-yuan that he will delete Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook page, will be sure to dominate news headlines if the hacker is successful.

“Broadcasting the deletion of FB founder Zuck’s account,” the 24 year-old was quoted by Bloomberg as telling his 26,000-plus followers on Facebook this week. “Scheduled to go live.”

He promised to delete the Facebook founder’s account, and broadcast himself doing so on Facebook Live.

Facebook reportedly didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chang is reportedly a well-known hacker in Taiwan, but it remains to be seen whether he will be successful in his attempt or whether it is just a publicity attempt.

Previous hack

But it is worth noting that Zuckerberg’s Facebook page has been hacked before.

In 2011 for example a hacker managed to post an unofficial status update from Zuckerberg’s account in which he encouraged Mark to let users invest in the social media network and turn it into a “social business”.

“Let the hacking begin: If Facebook needs money, instead of going to the banks, why doesn’t Facebook let its users invest in Facebook in a social way?” read the hacker’s post in 2011. “Why not transform Facebook into a ‘social business’ the way Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus described it? What do you think? #hackercup2011”.

And in 2016, it emerged that LinkedIn’s password breach had apparently included the account of Mark Zuckerberg, who saw several of his social media accounts hacked as a result.

Zuckerberg of course does take his security seriously.

A photo of Zuckerberg in his open plan office revealed that he used Thunderbird as his email client, and that his laptop camera was covered with tape to prevent people from spying on him.

His microphone jack was also covered with tape.

