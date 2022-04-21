Pixel Watch Render Suggests Fitbit Integration

After years of rumours about potential Google’s Pixel Watch, render from respected leaker is revealed, touting name from the Lord of the Rings

Google is reportedly naming its rumoured wearable device after a great kingdom found in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings epic.

For years now there have been rumours about a Google Pixel smartwatch running wearOS, and now respected leaker Evan Blass has published a render of the device on 91Mobiles, which lines up with past leaks and reports.

The wearable smartphone looks similar to the LG Watch Style (released in 2017), and features a familiar circular design, and Fitbit integration.

Rohan smartwatch

The new wearable is codenamed Rohan, which may sound somewhat familiar, as Rohan is the famous horse-riding kingdom from the Lord of the Rings.

There is speculation that Google may officially unveil the Rohan smartwatch at Google I/O developer conference next month, however this is by no means certain.

One notable feature of the new Google Pixel Watch is its bezel-less design, which was mooted in previous renders.

The render even includes an icon pointing to Fitbit integration, which would seem a natural move considering Google had announced in November 2019 its intention to acquire the veteran wearable player for $2.1bn.

Fitbit integration

Google had to overcome considerable antitrust concerns however, amid regulatory worries about Google gaining access to potentially a great deal of health data from users.

Google made a number of concessions to European Union regulators, and the deal was eventually approved by EU regulators.

Now Google is thought to be planning to take on the Apple Watch, and will seek to leverage FitBit’s deep experience in fitness tracking.