Pebble Creator Debuts New Watches As ‘Labour Of Love’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The creator of the original Pebble smartwatch, a popular Kickstarter-based project that ran from 2012 to 2016, is relaunching Pebble-type hardware with the original operating system as he aims to fill a niche he said has not been filled by more recent devices that have more bells and whistles.

Eric Migicovsky, who sold the original Pebble technology to FitBit in 2016, said of the original Pebble that “nothing else matches its features and long battery life”.

“I really, really, really hoped someone else would create a proper replacement, but no one has stepped up, and my stash of old Pebbles is dwindling,” he said of his decision to make new PebbleOS watches.

‘Labour of love’

Migicovsky said the project was a “labour of love” that he “personally funded” mainly because “I really want them myself”.

The rePebble project was aided by the fact that Migicovksy and others pressured Google, which bought FitBit in 2019, to open-source PebbleOS, which it did in January, releasing the code on GitHub.

Open-source status means “most of the existing 10,000+ PebbleOS watchfaces and apps will immediately work on these new watches,” Migicovksy said.

Such offerings have remained available on the Rebble store for enthusiasts who have maintained their old Pebble devices.

rePebble is planning two initial models, the black-and-white Core 2 Duo and the Core Time 2, which has higher-end features such as a metal frame and a color screen.

The Core 2 Duo is planned to ship in July, with the Core Time 2 following in December.

Migicovksy said the Core 2 Duo is modelled on the original Pebble 2 smartwatch and costs $150 (£115), with preorders available.

30-day battery life

He noted that modern chips mean it shows a 30 percent improvement in battery life over the Pebble 2, with batteries lasting about 30 days.

The higher-end Core Time 2 also achieves about 30-day battery life, largely due to advances in low-power Bluetooth, Migicovsky said.

The new watches feature a speaker, unlike the originals, and a linear resonance actuator for stronger vibrations, while the Core Time 2 features a touchscreen that means users can interact with apps.

Migicovsky noted that Apple iOS restrictions mean the watches can’t support features such as sending SMS or iMessage texts or acting on notifications.

He said he supports EU efforts to open up iOS to third-party developers under the Digital Markets Act.

The EU on Wednesday delivered Apple its first interoperability requirements, including providing greater iOS access to connected devices such as smartwatches.