Meta Platforms has opened up access to its AI assistant on its Ray-Ban Meta glasses in seven more European markets.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Meta confirmed that “today, we’re announcing that we’re expanding access to Meta AI on Ray-Ban Meta glasses to Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland. Starting today, people in these countries can interact with Meta AI using their voice to get answers to general questions.”

Meta AI had launched in the US back in 2023. On the other side of the pond, the Meta AI chatbot had launched in the UK October 2024, with France, Italy, Ireland and Spain following in November 2024.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

However it wasn’t plain sailing, as Meta said in June 2024 it would delay the launch of its AI tools in Europe after users and a privacy group complained about its plans to use extensive public user data to train the AI models without first obtaining user consent.

Then in July 2024 Meta said it would also withhold its multimodal Llama AI model (that underpins Meta AI) from the European Union, “due to the unpredictable nature of the European regulatory environment.”

Despite this delay in the EU, Meta became one of the first tech firms to market real-time AI features on its smart glasses.

In December 2024 it had allowed users with its early access programme in the US and Canada to download “live AI” to its wearable smartglasses.

This gave users the ability to carry on a continuous voice conversation with Meta’s chatbot (Meta AI) and to translate multiple languages (between English and Spanish, French or Italian) in real-time.

Users were able carry on a continuous conversation with the Meta AI chatbot, without having to say the “Hey, Meta” prompt, and could interrupt the chatbot, ask follow-up questions, or change the topic.

A live video feature also allowed users to ask Meta AI about what they are seeing in real-time.

European expansion

In March 2025 Meta had launched its AI technology in Europe, and now the Mark Zuckerberg firm has expanded Meta AI on its Ray-Ban Meta Glasses to more European markets, including Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland.

People in those markets using the Meta wearable device, can now use the live translation feature.

And then from next week Meta is rolling out the ability for the user to ask Meta AI about the things they are looking at and get real-time responses.