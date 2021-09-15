Apple iPhone 13 Launch: Apple Watch Series 7

Brand new look for Apple Watch thanks to a 20 percent larger screen area, coupled with faster charging, new colours, and watchOS 8

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has touted the ‘refined design’ of the new Apple Watch Series 7, during the launch event of the new iPhone 13 product range.

On the surface the Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t look dramatically different to the older Watch Series 6, however it does include a number of impressive upgrades including a much bigger screen area.

The launch event on Tuesday 14 September has already seen Apple introduce updates to two of its entry-level iPads, the iPad (9th Gen), iPad Mini (2021), as well as the arrival of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple has managed to deliver some notable changes to the Apple Watch Series 7, including a re-engineered Always-On Retina display that offers significantly more screen area and thinner borders.

Indeed, Apple states the display of Apple Watch Series 7 offers nearly 20 percent more screen area compared to the Watch 6, and 50 percent more than the Watch 3.

It achieves this via thinner borders at just 1.7 mm – 40 percent smaller than those on Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple said the narrower borders allow the display to maximise screen area, while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself.

Apple Watch Series 7 is still available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

When the wrist is down, the Always-On Retina display is up to 70 percent brighter indoors than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it easier to see the watch face without having to lift the wrist or wake the display.

Apple also touted the new refined design of the Apple Watch Series 7 that now boasts softer, more rounded corners, and the display that comes with “a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case.”

Apple has also optimised the user interface for the larger display, which it says increases readability and ease of use.

It is also offer two unique watch faces – Contour and Modular Duo – designed specifically for the new device.

The new Watch benefits from the same all-day 18-hour battery life, but is now complemented by 33 percent faster charging.

It is also more durable, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.

Functionality

It still offers the health tools including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app.

Thanks to watchOS 8 there is a new Mindfulness app.

“Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements – from our largest and most advanced display, to enhanced durability and faster charging – making the world’s best smartwatch better than ever before,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Powered by watchOS 8, Apple Watch brings useful new capabilities to help customers stay connected, track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness,” said Williams.

The aluminium version of the Apple Watch Series 7 comes with five colours namely: midnight, starlight, green, blue and Product (i.e. Red).

Stainless steel models come in silver, graphite or gold.

Titanium models come in natural or space black.

Regarding prices, there is no change from the Apple Watch 6, which started at $399 or £379 (Wi-Fi only) for the aluminium version.

But there is an issue of availability, with Apple only saying that Apple Watch Series 7 will be available “later this Autumn.”

Don’t forget, Apple delayed production of the Watch 7, amid reports of problems associated with its complicated design and Coronavirus disruptions.

Apple Fitness+

During the iPhone 13 launch event, Apple also touted its fitness service (Apple Fitness+), which will introduce a new body-conditioning workout type with Pilates and a simple way to practice mindfulness anywhere, anytime, with guided Meditation.

There is also a new fitness programs, as well Group Workouts with SharePlay, where users can work out with up to 32 people at once. This will arrive sometime in the Autumn.

Later this year, Fitness+ will be expanded to 15 new countries – Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.

For now, all workouts remain in English but with subtitles in six languages.