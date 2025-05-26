Apple ‘Plans AI Smart Glasses’ For Next Year

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Apple is aiming to release smart glasses similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban models at the end of 2026 as it seeks to avoid missing out on the AI trend, Bloomberg reported.

Engineers are increasing efforts on the proposed product, previously referred to internally as N50 and now as N401, the tag of a broader project exploring the category, as they try to meet the 2026 deadline, the news service said.

Apple could reportedly use overseas suppliers to produce large quantities of prototypes at the end of this year.

Dedicated processor

An earlier report said the iPhone maker was working on a dedicated chip for the smart glasses and aimed to mass-produce the component next year.

The glasses would have cameras, microphones and speakers, allowing them to analyse the surrounding environment, and could accept voice input for the Siri assistant.

They could take phone calls, play music and offer live translations and turn-by-turn directions, similar to Meta’s glasses and planned devices running Android XR.

Apple is ultimately planning to make augmented reality (AR) glasses that can superimpose imagery on views of the surrounding world, similar to its Vision Pro headset, but those plans remain years away.

A person with knowledge of the Apple glasses said they would be similar to those from Meta but better made.

Meta is planning to follow up its popular Ray-Ban glasses with a higher-end model this year that would have a display for simple visuals such as notifications and pictures.

AI features

It is reportedly planning a model with full-scale AR for 2027.

Apple was developing an Apple Watch equipped with a camera, but the project was shut down last week, Bloomberg’s report said.

It continues to work on an AirPod with cameras.

Apple has struggled to tap into interest in AI with its own Apple Intelligence features and currently uses tools from OpenAI and Google to offer chatbot services and visual analysis of the outside world.

It faces fresh competition in the space after OpenAI last week bought io, a secretive start-up founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive, with plans to introduce hardware products next year.