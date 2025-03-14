Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Apple is reportedly developing a new feature for its AirPods that could greatly benefit passengers and international travellers.

Bloomberg’s noted Apple leaker Mark Gruman, citing people with knowledge of the matter, reported that Apple is planning an AirPods feature that can live-translate conversations with other people.

Apple of course is not be the first to do this for wearable devices by a long shot. Google’s Pixel Buds have supported live translations since 2017. Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses can also translate different languages in real-time.

And in 2022 Google revealed its augmented reality glasses prototype was able to translate a foreign language live.

AirPods Translate

But Apple AirPods are arguably a more prevalent and widespread device than the above, and according to Bloomberg Gruman, the live-translate will be “tied to the upcoming iOS 19.

The feature will be offered as a part of an AirPods software upgrade later this year, the report said.

According to Gurman, the feature can help translate a conversation from, for example, Spanish to English by playing a translated version of the speech into the English-speaker’s AirPods.

When the English speaker responds, their iPhone will then play the Spanish translation from its speakers.

Hearing aids

A live translate is not the only useful real-world development for Apple’s AirPods.

Last year for example Apple used an update to its AirPods Pro 2 so they could be turned into a personalised hearing aid.

But Apple is contending with some bumps as well.

Last week, Apple announced that it is delaying its AI-upgraded and “more personalised” Siri voice assistant until 2026.

Apple said going to take us longer than we thought to deliver” and “we anticipate rolling out in the coming year”.