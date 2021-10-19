Apple Adds Notch To New MacBook Pro

Why, why? Apple takes a leaf out of 2017’s iPhone X design, and opts to add a notch cut out to the display of new MacBook Pro

Apple has surprised industry watchers when it revealed its new MacBook Pro models, as well as two new chips and the next generation of AirPods at its virtual launch event.

The surprise came after Apple decided it would a good idea to add a notch in the display screen itself of the new MacBook Pro models – an unpopular feature that Apple began with the release of the iPhone X back in 2017.

The screen cut out of course houses the forward facing 1080p camera (plus image sensor etc), and sacrificing some display real estate for the notch, has allowed Apple to reduce the screen bezel by 60 percent at the top of the display and increase overall screen size.

MacBook Pros

But critics will question the need to reduce the bezel, or why the camera was not placed underneath the screen, so no notch or cut out is needed, as found on other devices.

Apple’s announcement of the new MacBook Pro models sees it offer 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are completely redesigned, and feature Apple’s all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors – the first pro chips designed for the Mac.

“We set out to create the world’s best pro notebook, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max – a game-changing combination of phenomenal performance, unrivalled battery life, and groundbreaking features,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior VP of Worldwide Marketing. “The all-new MacBook Pro adds a breathtaking XDR display, more ports like MagSafe 3, an advanced 1080p camera, and a sensational six-speaker sound system, all in a stunning new design,” said Joswiak. “The new MacBook Pro simply has no equal and is by far the best pro notebook we’ve ever built.”

Full specs of the new laptops are available here, but the most noteworthy items are the new processors, bigger screens, and the addition of a notch in the display screen.

Apple AirPods

Apple also used the event to reveal its next generation of AirPods, with spatial audio, longer battery life, and an all-new design.

The third generation AirPods comes with the H1 chip and an Apple-designed acoustic system.

The new AirPods are resistant to sweat and water, and feature a force sensor for easy and intuitive control of music and phone calls.

The extended battery life enables up to six hours of listening time1 and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the convenient charging case.

“AirPods forever changed wireless headphones with their groundbreaking design, incredible sound, and magical experience,” said Greg Joswiak. “We are excited to introduce the next generation of AirPods, featuring unrivaled sound through Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, along with seamless interaction between Apple devices – making the world’s best-selling headphones even better.”

Apple says the new AirPods feature an all-new design, with a shorter stem than previous models and an IPX4 rating for both the earbuds and the charging case.

The new AirPods (3rd generation) will be available for £169 and are available to order now, with availability in stores beginning Tuesday, October 26.

Meanwhile the older AirPods (2nd generation) will be available at the new price of £119.

AirPods Pro now come with MagSafe Charging Case for the same price of £239.