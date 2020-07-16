Amazon Warns Of Echo Buds Overheating Risk

Ears burning? Amazon warns its Alexa-powered Echo Buds earphones pose a safety risk due to an overheating issue, and issues software update

Amazon has issued a urgent safety warning about its Alexa-powered Echo Buds earphones, after a potential overheating problem.

Users are being advised to download a software update that “addresses this potential safety risk”.

The Amazon ear buds, which retail at £119 in the UK, offer ‘immersive sound’ for users, coupled with hands free interaction with Amazon smart assistant, Alexa.

Very rare cases

News of the safety warning came after Amazon sent users an email about the matter, in which users were told to install “an important update”. The email has been seen by Sky News.

“We recently determined that in very rare cases it is possible for Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case,” the email reportedly says.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have released a software update that addresses this potential safety risk and improves the long-term performance of Echo Buds’ batteries.”

In a statement to Sky News, the company said: “The safety of our customers is our top priority.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have released a software update addressing this potential issue and have contacted affected customers,” it added.

It is not clear at the time of writing whether the overheating issue could result in the buds catching fire, and if there is an issue with the batteries or simple overcharging.

It is also not clear how many actual cases of overheating buds Amazon has received.

The good news is that owners should automatically receive the update when the Echo Buds are connected via Bluetooth to a mobile phone or the Alexa app.

Concerns users are advised to check if their Echo Buds have updated the latest patch by confirming they are running software version 318119151 or higher. This can be done via the Alexa app.

