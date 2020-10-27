Google’s Waymo Strikes Self-Driving Lorry Deal

Alphabet’s Waymo division will work with Daimler Trucks on development of self-driving lorries using Waymo’s automated system

Automated systems for self-driving lorries or trucks will be developed after Alphabet’s Waymo division said it will collaborate on their development with Daimler Trucks.

The development will see the commercial truck unit of Daimler work with Waymo, applying Waymo’s automated system to Daimler’s Freightliner Cascadia for self-driving Class 8 semi trucks, with a carrying capacity exceeding 14,969 kg.

Earlier this month Waymo announced plans to expand its fully driverless ride offering and make it available to more people.

Daimler agreement

Waymo announced the deal in a blog post and press announcement here.

Both firms tout the ability of autonomous trucking to improve road safety and offer greater efficiency across the logistics industry.

Both parties envisage the development delivering “fully autonomous driving.”

“These fully autonomous trucks, equipped with the Waymo Driver, will be available to US customers in the coming years, and we’ll explore expansion into other geographies and brands in the near future,” said Waymo. “We look forward to working with Daimler to achieve our common goal of improving road safety and efficiency for fleet customers.”

And Waymo feels the deal with combine Daimler’s engineering savvy with its own self-driving technology.