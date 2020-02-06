The Tap Economy Part 1: Screen Commerce

How lucrative could the mobile economy become? In part 1 of this series, we consider the development of M-commerce and how it is likely to expand. And, what business opportunities mobile can deliver and, how all enterprises should be mobile-first.

It’s estimated that by 2025, the number of unique mobile subscribers will hit 6 billion. For several years mobile commerce has been evolving. As it looks set to eclipse the massive success of E-commerce, how can a business make the most what is rapidly becoming a highly lucrative digital commercial channel?

The mobile channel continues to expand as a commercial space. Over 70% of American’s now own a smartphone, with 80% of them purchasing with their phones. In the UK, research from Global Payment Trends predicts by 2023, payments via M-commerce will nearly double from their current rate, resulting in a market worth $2.29 trillion (£1.77 trillion).

“The UK, in particular, is a highly-developed market, and with 99% of the population connected to the internet, e-wallets are the future of mobile commerce for shoppers – but this is only the beginning,” comments Motie Bring, general manager for the UK, Global Enterprise e-commerce, at Worldpay.”

Bring continued: “The latest innovations in device hardware, from voice recognition to facial scanning, are helping make payments more seamless and secure than ever before, prompting consumers to ditch desktop in favour of their smartphone or tablet. To stay ahead, UK merchants should invest in their own apps, building a seamless shopping and checkout experience across every device, and support the most popular payment methods.”

Gaming, of course, has massively expanded on mobile digital devices. And, it’s a lucrative space: According to analysis from Deloitte, mobile gamers spent, on average, nearly £50 a year on in-app purchases. This rises to over £120 with the 25 to 34 age group.

“It’s impossible to sit on a train or bus, or indeed in your living room, and fail to be in the company of people avidly playing games on mobile phones. We’re a nation hooked to our smartphones, and ever since Snake, mobile gaming has been one of the key pastimes for the population,” said Paul Lee, global head of technology, media and telecoms research at Deloitte.

“As mobile gaming, this year breaks the billion-pound mark, new gaming subscription packages and franchisees are lining up to launch into the market. This will undoubtedly mean that mobile gaming will reach the next level in 2020, bringing fresh opportunities for advertisers and app developers,” Lee said.

Keep tapping

The continued development of 5G will also have a transformative effect on the mobile channel. The consumption of data has grown exponentially over the last five years.

“Global total mobile data traffic is expected to reach around 38 exabytes per month by the end of the year (2019) and, is projected to grow by a factor of four to reach 160 exabytes per month in 2025,” says Ericsson. “It represents the mobile data that over six billion people will consume using smartphones, laptops and a multitude of new devices six years from now.”

For the tap economy, the steady expansion of the 5G network and, the devices that connect to it, will deliver an ecosystem that all businesses can take advantage of. China, not surprisingly, will see the largest 5G network and will become a testbed for how services – most notably, commerce – will take shape.

How consumers access the services they want to buy is still dominated by the app. According to Comscore: “Looking at a snapshot of the retail category in the US, retail apps reached 87% of the total app audience in 2019: a 16% increase since June 2017. Total audience trends skew towards 25-54 age-group and females. Interestingly, we still see almost a quarter of time spent consuming retail content on desktop, which may be due to the larger screen real estate that can facilitate a closer examination of online purchases.”

Speaking to Silicon UK, Raj Bawa, Operations Director, JBi Digital said: “Apps are 100% relevant to consumers and businesses alike, though the relevance of particular apps depends on the individual requirements of the user. While there are lots of business apps on the market, businesses need to consider whether their products and services are better suited to traditional websites or apps. While on the go, apps have the upper hand over websites, and developers are looking for new ways of creating personalized experiences for end-users.”

The experiences that consumers have when using the mobile channel are now of paramount importance.

“Offering convenient and clean mobile journeys should be the main aim for businesses,” said Chris Johnson, Operations Director, SmarterClick. “On mobile, you are subject to arguably heightened competition, where APPs such as Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok (to name a few!) will consume a user’s social time.

“It’s therefore of paramount importance to ensure you offer a slick customer experience when there is a purchase journey in play. In a general ‘commerce’ sense, loyalty shouldn’t be underestimated. Owning the customer through offering loyalty bonuses is a crucial strategy for keeping the brand front-of-mind and acquisition costs, down.”

Mobile first

In their study, PayPal concluded: “Businesses must offer mobile-optimized experiences if they are interested in attracting and maintaining younger consumers, such as Gen Z and Gen Y. Across all age groups, nearly 80% of the consumers we surveyed have shopped via smartphone – yet only 63% are optimized to accept mobile payments. That’s a 15-percentage-point gap in businesses who are missing out by not taking advantage of the explosive growth of mobile commerce.

“Looking to 2020 and beyond, there is more potential than ever for merchants to improve the shopping experience for all consumers while addressing preferences of unique markets. Merchants can take advantage of the rise of mobile and social commerce by working with a partner that enables them to create better digital experiences, while helping them capture more sales, and ultimately drive growth.”

The massive expansion of the mobile channel continues. According to Ericsson: “By 2025, 500 million additional smartphone users are expected in India In the India region, the average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone has seen an extraordinary increase in recent years, becoming the highest in the world.”

And the tap economy is alive and well. What is changing is how business design mobile experiences for their customers. According to Rob Sandbach, managing director at Manchester-based digital design agency Indiespring, it’s all about connecting with individuals: “Personalization is creeping into every aspect of our lives and apps are becoming enablers of hyper-personalization. Take car insurance, for example. Typically you pay a premium based on a profile of your age group and gender which isn’t exactly fair if you’re a young male who is an exemplary driver. Still, you have to pay a high premium because you fit into a demographic that is generally viewed by insurers as a bit unruly behind the wheel.”

“We’ve been working with an insurer to create an app that tracks your driving behaviour meaning your premium can be tailored to your driving style,” says Sandbach. “It’s personalizing your insurance to your competence behind the wheel while acting as an incentive to make the roads safer. This is a great example of where apps are going. Gimmicks like FaceApp that become an overnight success will still come and go, but there’s this bigger opportunity to use apps to change society and create fairer products and services. We can expect to see a lot more of this.”

What does the future of engagement look like across the mobile channels?

“We will see a continued increase in consumer demand for new, intuitive and innovative digital experiences,” explained James Harvey, EMEA CTO, Cisco AppDynamics. “Both virtual reality (VR) devices and augmented reality (AR) experiences will change the way consumers engage with brands and businesses over the coming years. The customer experience will continue to be redefined by these technologies. As they become widely adopted in new ways by consumers and businesses alike, they offer new ways for businesses to interact with their consumers, providing richer user experiences.”

Harvey concluded: “Many businesses are already investing heavily in digital innovation across mobile devices and applications in a bid to drive customer loyalty and revenue, but failure to monitor the performance of these digital applications and services puts them at significant risk of error and then losing those customers. It’s business-critical that companies not only invest in future engagement technology, but also in the technology that provides visibility and control over these innovative digital services and applications.”

The smartphone and app are a formidable combination that has changed how consumers buy. For businesses already embracing the omnichannel across their supply chains, mobile will become their primary communications channel for customer service and for sales. Your company need a mobile-first response to the changes now taking place across the commercial landscape.

Silicon in Focus

Tom Williams, Head of Ecommerce, Maginus.

Is M-commerce set to eclipse the massive success of E-commerce?

M-Commerce is growing and will continue to do so at a rate greater than E-commerce, even though some consumers still don’t have the confidence to purchase goods from their phones.

However, some retailers don’t yet understand the importance of adopting a mobile-first approach, and are, therefore, reluctant to invest in this channel. Resultantly, some websites haven’t yet been optimized for mobile. This means there will continue to be a need for E-commerce across a multitude of devices, including desktop.

Those that don’t optimize their websites for mobile will lose sales, as the UK is the third biggest M-Commerce market in the world, according to WorldPay. This is very impressive when you consider we only lag behind China and the US – two countries which dwarf us in terms of size and population. While I doubt that M-Commerce will ever wholly replace E-commerce, in today’s hyper-competitive retail space, retailers can’t afford to ignore this booming sales channel which relies on the convenience of browsing on the go – heightening the opportunity to spend.

What trends in the mobile commerce space should businesses pay attention to?

The important trends are around the optimization of the buyer journey and personalization. Many retailers still haven’t adopted a ‘mobile-first’ approach and need to change their mindset and business strategy to truly succeed in the M-Commerce space – this must be the starting point of all discussions. The result must be what works best for users and, plays to a business’ strengths.

For example, this could be the difference between a specialized app (ASOS) or a wrap-around, where the app performs the same as the website (Amazon). What really matters is that users have a frictionless experience and are able to see personalized recommendations and accurate stock levels, alongside delivery and returns information, while being able to check out in seconds – thereby experiencing a satisfying journey.

Are in-app purchases still the primary way that purchases are made on mobile devices?

According to Buildfire, 53% of consumers buy from mobile apps, so there is clear demand, and they do offer business benefits, as they can help direct traffic away from websites or distribute specialized content (such as news) which may be adapted for readers on different devices.

On average, mobile phone users spend a very small proportion of their time in-browser, so developing specialized apps can help increase the opportunity to sell, by encouraging them onto a platform designed for sales. However, many merchants still wrap their websites in an app which then directs users back to the website, meaning M-Commerce isn’t always the most frictionless form of retail.

From an omnichannel point of view, is the mobile screen now central to every business’s development strategy?

Merchants should be developing on a mobile-first basis. Apps can bring many benefits to a retail business, such as taking traffic and strain away from the main website or allowing companies to personalize a shopper’s experience better. However, only with omnichannel integration can apps really come into their own.

It is only with this integration that stock levels and counts can be pulled from the website and store estate, ensuring that consumers don’t order goods that aren’t available. Add this to the evolution of the consumer, as millennial shoppers gain more buying power, and the question as to whether the mobile screen is central to business is easy to answer.

What are the key challenges CTOs and CIOs face supporting and developing for, the mobile screen channel?

Developing a mobile screen channel is complex, as few consumers are happy to view a standard website by pinching and viewing – sites must be mobile optimized or specialized apps developed to help ease the pressures of excess traffic.

CTOs and CIOs may find it challenging to change the mindset of their business to get the budget and resources required to run a successful project. Retailers must realize that M-Commerce can be conducted from a plethora of devices, not just mobile phones.

Time and investment are required to optimize a website to make it fully workable across every device that may be used to reach it. The nature of M-Commerce means that the shortest delay in page load time or lay-out issue may result in a potential customer switching off and going elsewhere, so raising awareness of the importance of mobile optimization is key for CTOs and CIOs.

In part 2 of this series, Silicon UK takes a look at how should businesses change and adapt to benefit themselves and their customers? What does the commercial mobile relationship look like?

