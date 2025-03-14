Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Elon Musk and Tesla are facing another alleged headache, after it was reported that Cybertruck deliveries are on hold due to another problem.

Electrek, citing multiple posts in forums and social media, reported that many Tesla Cybertruck buyers are reporting that their deliveries are being pushed back. And according to Tesla delivery agents, Cybertruck deliveries reportedly are on hold.

This latest setback for the Cybertruck seems to involve the trim on the side of the enormous vehicle. Many owners are reporting trims called a ‘cantrail’ are becoming detached and flying off the supposedly ‘bulletproof’ electric truck.

Cantrail issue

The cantrail trim is decorative trim runs at the side of the front windscreen down the side of the EV, and covers the roof ledge.

According to Electrek, there are eight Cybertrucks buyers waiting for deliveries who reported the delay on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum and many more on X and Facebook.

Most are being told by Tesla delivery specialists that there’s a “containment hold” on all Cybertruck deliveries.

A containment hold generally occurs when an car maker finds something wrong with newly produced vehicles and wants to hold deliveries to fix the issue so that it can avoid recalling vehicles in customers’ hands, Electrek reported.

A YouTube video posted over a month ago goes into greater detail about the issues with the Cybertruck cantrail trim.

Previous recalls

The Cybertruck has been recalled seven times since its official launch December 2023, after years of delays due to production problems and battery-supply constraints.

Last April Tesla had issued a physical recall due to a defect that could cause the accelerator pedal to stick in place when pressed down with force.

There was another physical recall in June over issues with Cybertruck windshield wipers and exterior trim.

In early October Tesla issued its fifth recall for more than 27,000 Cybertrucks due to delayed rear-view camera images that could impair driver visibility and increase crash risks.

And last November Tesla recalled 2,431 Cybertrucks in order to replace defective drive inverters that could potentially result in a crash.

Tesla Cybertrucks are only sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as the vehicle doesn’t meet current European standards.

Elon Musk

But Tesla is also contending with another problem, namely its CEO Elon Musk, who was appointed by Donald Trump to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), that has been carry out slash-and burn cuts to federal agencies and federal employees.

Tesla shares (which had already declined 45 percent in 2025) suffered its single worst day sell-off, this week, falling more than 15 percent to $222.15 before recovering somewhat.

Sales of Tesla EVs, certainly in Europe, have also plummeted.

This comes in response to Elon Musk’s political rhetoric that has triggered protests at Tesla showrooms and service centres, and left wing activists even projected an image of Elon Musk’s infamous raised-arm salute and the word “Heil” onto the outside of his Tesla plant in Germany.

As well as protests at Tesla dealerships, there have also been reports of vandalised Tesla vehicles, with people spray painting swastikas or crude comments about Elon Musk on them. Tesla dealerships and charging stations have also been vandalised.

It seems that Tesla sold an estimated 40,000 trucks in 2024, despite over 1 million reservations. And there are anecdotal reports of thousands of unsold Cybertrucks piling up on used car lots.