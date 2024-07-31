Police confirm Tesla EV was using the “Full Self Driving” system when it hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle

Tesla is facing more problems, after authorities confirmed that one of its vehicles was using its self-driving system during a fatal crash.

The Associated Press reported that authorities in Washington state have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April had been operating the company’s “Full Self Driving” (FSD) system at the time of the crash.

The confirmation of another fatal Tesla crash comes as the EV giant recalls more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood (aka bonnet) issue that could increase the risk of a crash.

Biker killed

According to the AP report about the fatal crash, investigators from the Washington State Patrol made the discovery about the use of FSD during the crash.

The investigators had downloaded information from the event-data recorder on the 2022 Tesla Model S, agency spokesman Capt. Deion Glover was quoted by AP as saying on Tuesday.

“The investigation is still ongoing in this case,” Glover said in an email to The Associated Press. The Snohomish County Prosecutor will determine if any charges are filed in the case, he said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said last week that “Full Self Driving” should be able to run without human supervision by the end of this year. However Musk has also been promising a fleet of robotaxis for a number of years how (he reportedly plans to announce Tesla robotaxis on 10 October).

According the Associated Press, the latest fatal Tesla crash took place in a suburban area about 15 miles (24 kilometres) north east of Seattle. The driver reportedly told a trooper that he was using Tesla’s Autopilot system and looked at his mobile phone while the Tesla was moving.

Tesla does instruct drivers that neither of its self-driving systems can drive itself and that human drivers must be ready to take control at any time.

“The next thing he knew there was a bang and the vehicle lurched forward as it accelerated and collided with the motorcycle in front of him,” the trooper wrote in a probable-cause document.

The 56-year-old driver was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide “based on the admitted inattention to driving, while on Autopilot mode, and the distraction of the cell phone while moving forward, putting trust in the machine to drive for him,” the affidavit reportedly said.

The motorcyclist, Jeffrey Nissen, 28, of Stanwood, Washington, was under the car and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities reported.

Other crashes

There have been a number of crashes and deaths involving Tesla and its self-driving technologies over the years.

Indeed, Tesla vehicles have reportedly accounted for nearly 70 percent of reported crashes involving advanced driver-assistance systems since June 2021, according to federal figures, but officials warned against drawing any safety conclusions.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened 38 special investigations into crashes involving Tesla vehicles that have resulted in 19 deaths, looking at whether the software was a factor.

Nissen’s death is at least the second in the U.S. involving Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” system.

The Elon Musk firm is also facing a criminal probe by the US Department of Justice over claims its vehicles can drive themselves.

Tesla of course has two driver assistance programs. All new Tesla vehicles have the standard driver assistance system installed called Autopilot.

But Tesla also sells the more advanced FSD option for an upfront fee, as well as a monthly charge. This enables Tesla vehicles to change lanes and park autonomously.

Bonnet recall

Meanwhile it has been reported that Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a bonnet or hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.

Tesla is recalling some 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles because the latch assembly may fail to detect it is unlatched after it has been opened.

The unlatched bonnet could therefore fully open when the vehicle is in motion, potentially obstructing the driver’s view and increasing the likelihood of a crash.