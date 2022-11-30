Tesla To Recall 80,000 Cars In China

The Chinese market regulator said late last week that Tesla is to recall more than 80,000 cars in China over software and seatbelt issues.

According to CNBC, Tesla is recalling 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between 25 September 2013 and 21 November 2020. This is down to a software issue that impacts the battery management system.

In addition to this, Tesla is also recalling 2,736 imported Model 3 vehicles produced between 12 January 2019 and 22 November 2019 – as well as 10,127 of the China-made version of this car due to a potentially faulty seatbelt.

Chinese recalls

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said for the Tesla Model S and Model X recalls, that has an issue with its battery management system, Tesla will upgrade the software on these vehicles free of charge.

For the imported and China-made Model 3 vehicles that are said to have a potentially faulty seatbelt – Tesla will reportedly check the seatbelts on the affected cars, the regulator stated.

Tesla of course is not the only electric vehicle maker in China, as that country already boasts domestic challengers such as Warren Buffett-backed BYD, Xpeng, Nio, Li Auto, and startups such as Nio and Xpeng.

China is one of Tesla’s most important markets, and the Elon Musk company has a major production factory in Shanghai.

It is not the first time that Tesla has had to recall cars in China.

In May, Tesla recalled more than 100,000 cars due to an overheating issue.

Other recalls

Tesla has been the subject of numerous recalls over the past couple of years.

Read also : Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Open To All North American Drivers

Last week it recalled more than 300,000 vehicles in US over potential problems with rear lights.

And earlier this month Tesla voluntarily recalled 40,168 vehicles in the United States after they received a 11 October firmware release that reportedly caused some vehicles to lose power steering when driving over bumpy roads and potholes.

In September Tesla recalled nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the US, because the door windows can trap a person’s fingers when being rolled up.

In February 2022 Tesla issued a safety recall in the United States associated with its seat belts, with the EV maker recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in America.

In December 2021 Tesla issued a recall for more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address a couple of safety issues associated with the rearview camera and front trunk (frunk) with the Model 3 and Model S.

In November 2021 Tesla recalled 12,000 vehicles in the US over a ‘software communication error’ involving its FSD beta program.

In June last year Tesla issued a recall for nearly 6,000 cars in the United States over concerns about potentially loose brake caliper bolts.

In February 2021 the NHTSA asked Tesla to recall 135,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over faulty touchscreen displays.

It is fair to say therefore that Tesla has been dealing with increasing scrutiny from regulators, and the US NHTSA has previously said it is discussing “potential safety concerns” with Tesla after vehicle owners complained heat pumps were failing in extreme cold temperatures.