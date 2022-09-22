Injury risk with automatic window reversal system sees Tesla recall nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the United States

World’s most valuable car maker Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the US, because the door windows can trap a person’s fingers when being rolled up.

In its recall notice posted online on Thursday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it noted that the “window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction.”

This could potentially trap a person’s fingers in the window, and lead to injury, which is the reason for the safety recall.

Software update

“Tesla is recalling certain 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles,” the firm said in its recall notice.

“The window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 118, ‘Power-Operated Window Systems’.”

“A closing window may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury,” it added.

Tesla said it was not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the recall.

Tesla said during product testing in August its staff had identified window automatic reversal system performance that had “greater than expected variations in response to pinch detection.”

After extensive additional testing, Tesla determined the vehicles pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results did not meet automatic reversal systems requirements.

Tesla said starting 13 September, vehicles in production and in pre-delivery received a software update that sets power operated window operation to the requirements.

Other recalls

Tesla has been the subject of numerous recalls over the past couple of years.

In May this year Tesla issued a recall for some 107,293 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in mainland China.

That issue was similar or identical to one that caused a recall of 130,000 US-made vehicles the week before.

In February 2022 Tesla issued a safety recall in the United States associated with its seat belts, with the EV maker recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in America.

In December 2021 Tesla issued a recall for more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address a couple of safety issues associated with the rearview camera and front trunk (frunk) with the Model 3 and Model S.

In November 2021 Tesla recalled 12,000 vehicles in the US over a ‘software communication error’ involving its FSD beta program.

In June last year Tesla issued a recall for nearly 6,000 cars in the United States over concerns about potentially loose brake caliper bolts.

In February 2021 the NHTSA asked Tesla to recall 135,000 Model S and Model X vehicles over faulty touchscreen displays.

It is fair to say therefore that Tesla has been dealing with increasing scrutiny from US regulators, and the NHTSA has previously said it is discussing “potential safety concerns” with Tesla after vehicle owners complained heat pumps were failing in extreme cold temperatures.

In June this year NHTSA upgraded its investigation of Tesla’s Autopilot driving assistance system to an “engineering analysis”, which is the step taken before the agency determines a recall.