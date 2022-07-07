World’s richest man, Elon Musk, fathered twins last November, bringing the reported number of his children to nine in total

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, has reportedly fathered twins with an executive at one of his other companies, Neuralink.

This is according to Business Insider, after it obtained Texas court documents in which Musk and Shivon Zilis (the twin’s mother), filed to have their names changed so they could “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” the documents show.

The twin’s mother, Shivon Zilis, was born in Canada and reportedly earned a Bachelor’s degree in arts, economics and philosophy from Yale before joining IBM to work on its microfinance initiative. From there she joined Bloomberg Ventures before moving to the Bloomberg LP venture capital fund.

Neuralink executive

She and Musk first crossed paths back in 2016 according to her LinkedIn profile, when she became an advisor to OpenAI.

Musk is one of the co-founders of OpenAI, a non-profit research laboratory.

OpenAI was founded in San Francisco in late 2015 by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and others after they pledged $1 billion.

Elon Musk resigned from the board in 2018 but remains a donor.

According to Zilis’ LinkedIn profile, she worked for both Tesla and Neuralink beginning in May 2017; and she currently works as a director of operations and special projects at Neuralink.

In 2020, Zilis became a board member at OpenAI.

Neuralink is an Elon Musk-founded start-up aimed at developing wireless brain-machine interfaces.

In September 2020 Neuralink showed a video of a pig called Gertrude with an implant that allowed her neural activity to be tracked as she looked for food.

Then in April 2021 Neuralink showed a macaque monkey playing Pong with brain signals transmitted via wireless interface.

Birth rates

The discovery of twins comes after Elon Musk has repeatedly warned about the world’s declining birth rates.

Musk in May tweeted about the decline birth rates in America.

USA birth rate has been below min sustainable levels for ~50 years pic.twitter.com/v5PSLbvEAE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

Musk is now reportedly the father of nine children, and this is not the first time he has had twins.

Indeed, this is said to be the second set of twins Musk is believed to have fathered.

Musk and his first wife, Justine, had twins in 2004 before welcoming triplets two years later.

Musk subsequently had two children with musician Claire Boucher (aka Grimes). Their second child was born in December 2021 via a surrogate.