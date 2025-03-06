Amazon One Medical CEO Steps Down

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Amazon has lost its top executive at its healthcare division, One Medical, after he stepped down after just 18 months in the role.

National Research Corporation, a US provider of healthcare solutions doing business as NRC Health, announced that Trent Green, the CEO of One Medical, will leave that position to become its CEO on 1 June.

It should be noted that Trent Green had only accepted the One Medical CEO role in September 2023. Before that he had been One Medical’s operating chief.

Amazon One Medical

Trent Green had stepped in to replace Amir Dan Rubin, who had been the CEO of One Medical for roughly six years.

But matters changed for One Medical in July 2022, when Amazon first announced it would acquire the San Francisco healthcare provider for $3.9 billion (£3.24bn).

The deal for One Medical was the third-largest acquisition in Amazon’s history, behind its 2017 purchase of Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, and its $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM Studios in 2021.

A month announcing the healthcare acquisition, Amazon closed down its own health service (then known as Amazon Care) to allow it to focus on the One Medical acquisition.

The One Medical acquisition was closed in February 2023, after the US Federal Trade Commission decided it would not challenge the purchase.

CEO resignation

And now after roughly 18 months in the CEO role, Trent Green announced he will leave One Medical.

CNBC, citing an internal Amazon memo, reported that Green will depart on 4 April.

“I am excited to join NRC Health and lead the company during this transformative period,” Trent Green said in the NRC Health press release. “I look forward to working alongside NRC’s talented associates to advance innovative solutions that enhance healthcare experiences for patients, providers, and caregivers and drive sustainable growth for our investors.”

CNBC reported that under Trent Green, One Medical had expanded into new geographic markets and opened more offices. It also integrated further into Amazon, with the company adding medical services to its Prime membership program in the US.

Amazon confirmed Green’s departure in a statement to CNBC.

“After nearly three years with Amazon One Medical, CEO Trent Green has decided to leave the company,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “We are grateful to Trent for his many contributions and wish him well on his next endeavour.”

Neil Lindsay, who leads Amazon Health Services, said in a memo to employees on Tuesday that Green is moving back to his home state of Nebraska for the new role.

Healthcare ambitions

Amazon’s acquisition of One Medical was intended to further its move into the healthcare industry, which dated back more than 20 years.

Amazon it should be remembered was a major investor in Drugstore.com, a start-up that launched in 1999 and was acquired by US pharmacy chain Walgreens in 2011.

More recently Amazon purchased prescription delivery firm PillPack in 2018 before launching its own Amazon Pharmacy subsidiary in 2020.

Amazon also in November 2022 launched Amazon Clinic to give customers 24/7 access to third-party healthcare providers directly on Amazon’s website and mobile app. It was touted as a virtual solution for “people’s common ailments” such as acne, erectile dysfunction and pinkeye.

Amazon Clinic however has been closed down as a standalone service; and instead has been merged into Amazon One Medical as a pay-per-visit telehealth service.