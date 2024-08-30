SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket has been grounded by the FAA, after this week’s failed booster platform landing

SpaceX has been handed some bad news by the US aviation regulator, after a landing failure of its Falcon 9 rocket.

Spaceflight Now earlier this week reported that Falcon 9 booster 1062, making its 23rd flight, had tipped over and exploded as it landed on the drone ship.

This is now the second grounding in less than two months for Elon Musk’s space venture, and it could potentially delay future missions.

After sending 21 Starlink satellites on their way to orbit, Falcon 9 booster 1062, making its 23rd flight, tipped over and exploded as it landed on the drone ship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’. It was the first Falcon 9 landing failure since Feb. 2021. Watch a replay of our live… pic.twitter.com/Dquqk2DL2R — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) August 28, 2024

FAA grounding

According to Spaceflight Now, the booster, serial number B1062 in the SpaceX fleet, suffered a hard landing.

The booster was then consumed in a fireball on the deck of the drone ship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean about 250 miles east of Charleston, South Carolina.

It was apparently the first booster landing failure since February 2021.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration was quoted as saying that while no public injuries or public property damage was reported, “The FAA is requiring an investigation.”

The FAA had made a similar declaration following a Falcon 9 upper-stage failure in July during the Starlink 9-3 mission. SpaceX resumed spaceflights later in July.

Polaris delay?

Jon Edwards, the SpaceX vice president of Falcon Launch Vehicles, regretted the loss of the Falcon 9 booster 1062 in a post on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter).

Losing a booster is always sad. Each one of them has a unique history and character. Thankfully this doesn’t happen often, due to the robust design and vigilance of the team. We are working as hard as we can to thoroughly understand root cause and get corrective actions in place… — Jon Edwards (@edwards345) August 28, 2024

There are also concerns that the FAA grounding could potentially cause further delays to SpaceX’s high-profile Polaris Dawn mission, which seeks to carry four people into orbit to attempt the first private spacewalk.

The Polaris mission had been expected to launch this week, but was delayed due to poor weather conditions. A new date has not been set yet.