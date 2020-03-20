Coronavirus: NetMedia Group Message To Our Readers

Message to the readers of Silicon UK, and all other NetMedia Group publications across Europe, in light of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic

NetMedia Group will endeavour to continue to provide updated and insightful content for our valued audiences during these difficult times.

In each of our markets, our editorial teams are working remotely and in accordance with local government instructions. We continue to be contactable by phone and email to provide business continuity where possible.

From next week we will increase the amount of content on our websites for our B2B audiences, including virtual events and webinars, with the aim of assisting business through the current Coronavirus pandemic.

NetMedia Group extends it’s sincere best wishes to everyone affected by current events – we hope everyone stays safe today, in order to build a stronger future.